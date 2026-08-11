PennDOT Closing Right Lane of College Avenue Until Further Notice

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it is closing the right (travel) lane of Route 26 (College Avenue) in State College Borough until further notice while it evaluates a sinkhole that has formed near the intersection of College and Pugh streets.

PennDOT will close the right lane between McAllister Street and the mid-block between Pugh and Allen streets tomorrow morning. The closure will not impact the bus stop near this location.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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