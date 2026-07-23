Rustic Lodge Road Closure for Stormwater and Road Work

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is alerting motorists to a road closure in conjunction with the intersection improvement project on Indian Springs Road (Business Route 422) in White Township, Indiana County.

July 27 through July 31, Rustic Lodge Road will be closed between the intersections of Kolter Drive and Indian Springs Road for the installation of drainage, curbs, and sidewalks. To detour, drivers will travel west on Business Route 422/Indian Springs Road. Turn right onto Route 286 east then right onto Rustic Lodge Road. Those travelling east, will reverse the directions.

This is an intersection improvement project between the intersections of Wayne Avenue and Route 286 with Indian Springs Road (Business Route 422). The project includes the addition of left turn lanes, widening and a new traffic signal at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Rustic Lodge Road. There will be alternating lane closures controlled with flaggers throughout the project.

Ligonier Construction of Laughlintown is completing this $4.3 million intersection improvement project.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

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