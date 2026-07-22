High Friction Surface Treatment Application in Kittanning

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the application of a High Friction Surface Treatment will occur on the Route 422 west off-ramp onto Route 268 and the Route 268 on-ramp to Route 422 east in West Kittanning, Armstrong County.

August 3, the Route 422 west off-ramp onto Route 268 will be closed. To detour, motorists will continue to travel west for approximately one-half mile on Route 422 to the Route 422 West Hills exit. Turn onto the West Hills exit and then merge onto Glade Park East to Nolte Drive. Continue to merge onto Route 422 east. Follow Route 422 east and exit onto the Route 268/Route 422 East Business/West Kittanning ramp.

August 4, the Route 268 on-ramp to Route 422 east will be closed. To detour, motorists will travel Route 268 west to the Route 422 West/Butler on-ramp and continue on Route 422 to the West Hills exit. Turn onto the West Hills exit and then merge onto Glade Park East to Nolte Drive.Continue to merge onto Route 422 east.

There will be a one-day detour in place for each ramp while work is performed. Work is weather dependent. In the event of inclement weather, work may be moved to August 5, 6, or 7.

High Friction Surface Treatment involves the application of aggregate to the pavement using a binder to restore and/or maintain pavement friction. The higher pavement friction helps motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions.

Mekis Construction of Fenelton, PA will be completing this $1.95 million project at 31 locations throughout Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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