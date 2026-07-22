Work Planned on Chapman Dam Road, Pleasant Township, Warren County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be replacing a pipe under Chapman Dam Road in Pleasant Township, Warren County early next month.

The pipe is located approximately 800 feet west of the intersection of Chapman Dam Road (Route 2006) and Mohawk Avenue (Route 2003).

Construction is expected to happen from August 3 to 7, 2026.

There will be a daylight closure near the work area on August 4, 2026. Access for first responders will be available.

Drivers should anticipate lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers during other workdays.

Work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Warren County facility.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov