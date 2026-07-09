The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for two Blair County bridge replacements and will hold a public meeting and plans display to inform the public on both from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28, at Friendship Fire Company in Roaring Spring.

The public meeting and plans display will cover both the replacement of the Route 164 (West Allegheny Street) Bridge over an unnamed tributary of Plum Creek in Martinsburg, and the replacement of the Route 867 (Bloomfield Street) Bridge over Cabbage Creek in Roaring Spring.

The first project, the Route 164 (West Allegheny Street) Bridge over the Plum Creek tributary in Martinsburg, will include the complete replacement of the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert, with minimal approach-road work. Current plans are for traffic to use a detour during construction to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The second project, the Route 867 (Bloomfield Street) Bridge over Cabbage Creek in Roaring Spring, will include the complete replacement of existing concrete-encased steel stringer bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert, with minimal approach-road work. Current plans also include the use of a detour during construction to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The public meeting and plans display, scheduled for 6:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the Friendship Fire Company, 808 East Main Street, Roaring Spring, will be conducted in an open house format. The public is welcome to attend anytime during meeting hours. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The meeting location is accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone who has special needs or requires special aid is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact James F. Bittner, Jr., P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at (814) 696-7184.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

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