The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the potential for delays on several routes in Somerset County for road painting beginning Monday, July 27, 2026.
Contractors will be repainting pavement markings, including traffic arrows, warnings such as LEFT TURN ONLY, SLOW, and CURVE, and similar markings in Somerset County. The project schedule is dependent on weather and rate of progression.
Somerset County routes include:
- U.S. 30
- Route 31
- Route 40
- Route 160
- Route 281
- Route 601
- Route 985
- Route 1001
- Route 1003
- Route 1011
- Route 1029
- Route 2004
- Route 2025
- Route 3003
- Route 3010
- Route 3011
- Route 3023
- Route 3029
- Route 3047
- Route 8003
- Route 8007
Drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays, some up to fifteen (15) minutes.
As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.
RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc., Chicago, IL, is the lead contractor for the $390,334.00 project which includes repainting of pavement markings on various state routes throughout Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset Counties across multiple townships and municipalities. The project is expected to be completed in late October 2026.
Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results and news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.