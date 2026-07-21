The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the potential for delays on several routes in Somerset County for road painting beginning Monday, July 27, 2026.

Contractors will be repainting pavement markings, including traffic arrows, warnings such as LEFT TURN ONLY, SLOW, and CURVE, and similar markings in Somerset County. The project schedule is dependent on weather and rate of progression.

Somerset County routes include:

U.S. 30

Route 31

Route 40

Route 160

Route 281

Route 601

Route 985

Route 1001

Route 1003

Route 1011

Route 1029

Route 2004

Route 2025

Route 3003

Route 3010

Route 3011

Route 3023

Route 3029

Route 3047

Route 8003

Route 8007

Drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays, some up to fifteen (15) minutes.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc., Chicago, IL, is the lead contractor for the $390,334.00 project which includes repainting of pavement markings on various state routes throughout Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset Counties across multiple townships and municipalities. The project is expected to be completed in late October 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results and news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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