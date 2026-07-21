The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the Route 4023 (Tipton Road) over Three Springs Run bridge replacement project in Snyder Township, Blair County.

The Route 4023 (Tipton Road) over Three Springs Run bridge replacement project will include the complete replacement of existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert, minor approach paving and guide rail updates. A detour will be in effect for the duration of construction to allow the contractor full access to the structure.

A public meeting and plans display to inform the public of the proposed project and to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project, is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the Snyder Township Building, 108 Baughman Hollow Road, Tyrone, Pa.

The meeting location is accessible to those with disabilities. Those with special needs or requiring special aid are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact James F. Bittner, Jr., Project Manager by phone (814) 696-7184 or email jambittner@pa.gov

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

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