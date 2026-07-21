The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) Bridge Rehabilitation Project in the summer of 2028. Carrying Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) over Beaverdam Creek, the bridge is located in Greenfield Township, Blair County.

During construction, traffic will be maintained on Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) by way of a single-lane restriction controlled by a temporary traffic signal. A road near the bridge, T-312 (Oakdale Road), will be closed as part of the project with traffic detoured using Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway/Old US 220) and Bedford Street to Sproul.

A public plans display meeting for the project is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at the Greenfield Township Municipal Building at 477 Ski Gap Road, Claysburg, Pa. The plans display will be conducted in an open house format. The public is welcome to attend anytime during meeting hours. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The meeting location is accessible to those with disabilities. Those with special needs or requiring special aid are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Mr. Andrew Keirn, P.E., PennDOT Design Project Manager, at (814) 696-7299 or akeirn@pa.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.