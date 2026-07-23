The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers to expect minor delays beginning Monday, July 27, 2026, on Interstate 70 (I-70) eastbound near Crystal Spring, Fulton County, for a paving project.

From Monday, July 27, through Friday, August 7, 2026, contractors will be implementing long-term lane closures of eastbound I-70 from mile marker 149.5 to mile marker 155 for milling and paving operations, and paving the amps for the rest stop near Crystal Spring.

Drivers can expect short delays of three (3) to five (5) minutes from a single-lane restriction and a rolling pattern of daylight flagging operations.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Motorists should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $30.9 million pavement preservation project, which includes milling and bridge work on I-70 eastbound from Amaranth Interchange to the Bedford County line in Union, Brush Creek and Bethel townships, Fulton County. The project is expected to be completed in August 2027.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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