Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Friday night a portion of Nyes Road (Route 2019) will be closed at the bridge over Beaver Creek in Lower Paxton and South Hanover townships, Dauphin County. Work this weekend includes placing new bridge beams and upgrading drainage.

Nyes Road will be closed between Conway Road and Willoughby Road from 8:00 PM Friday, July 10, until 5:00 AM Monday, July 13. A detour will be in place using Derry Street, N. 61st Street (Route 3017), Page Road (Route 3017), Newside Road (Route 3017), and Union Deposit Road (Route 3020).

Additionally, a nearby section of Pine Hill Road is closed until mid-August. A long-term detour is in place using Nyes Road, Union Deposit Road (Route 2010), and Pine Hill Road.

Work under this contract consists of replacing the bridge over Beaver Creek under staged construction, drainage work, minor roadway approach reconstruction and new guiderail.

Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg PA, is the contractor for this $2,016,352 bridge replacement project. All work is expected to be completed by June 8, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: