Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a traffic shift is planned for this Sunday night at a box culvert replacement project on Route 30 in Lancaster County. The structure is located just east of Soudersburg Road in East Lampeter Township.

Weather permitting, from 8:00 PM Sunday, July 26, to 6:00 AM Monday, July 27, the contractor will shift traffic so the westbound side of the structure can be constructed. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging during the shift.

Once the shift is completed, two 10-foot lanes (one in each direction) will remain open. There may be periodic lane restrictions under flagging, as needed.

Work includes replacing the existing box culvert, new guiderail and pavement markings, and resurfacing within the project limits.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This bridge is the second of a two-bridge contract that also includes replacing the box culvert that carries Route 30 over Houston Run just east of Brackbill Road in Salisbury Township. This bridge was completed in 2024.

Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York PA is the contractor on this two-culvert project. The total contract cost for both structures is $3,676,000.

All work is expected to be completed by November 30, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018 or dmthompson@pa.gov

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Please refer to the project location map below: