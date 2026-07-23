Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a sweeping and line painting are planned for tonight at two locations where high friction surface treatments were applied on Interstate 81 in Swatara and East Hanover townships, Lebanon County. Lane restrictions will be in place.

Weather permitting, sweeping and line painting will be performed from 7:00 PM tonight, Thursday, July 23, to 5:00 AM Friday, July 24, at the following locations:

An approximately 0.6-mile section of southbound I-81 near Mile Marker 93, north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon) in Swatara Township.

An approximately 0.4-mile section of southbound I-81 after Exit 85 (Route 934/Annville-Ft Indiantown Gap) in East Hanover Township.

An approximately 0.4-mile section of northbound I-81 prior to Exit 85A (Route 934 South/Annville) and Exit 85B (Ft Indiantown Gap) in East Hanover Township.

The contractor will begin work on southbound I-81 near Mile Marker 93, then proceed to southbound and northbound I-81 at Exit 85. There will be lane restrictions in place at the location where the contractor is working.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018 or dmthompson@pa.gov,

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Please refer to the project location maps below: