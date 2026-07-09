Sign Work along NB I-83 Tonight in York County

Expect a right lane restriction and traffic delays tonight from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an interstate sign project is set to remove and replace signs along northbound Interstate 83 in Springettsbury, Spring Garden, and Manchester townships, York County.

Work will be conducted in the northbound right lane on I-83 between Exit 19 for Route 462 (Market Street) and Exit 21A for Route 30 (Arsenal Road). There will be a right lane restriction tonight from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM. Expect traffic delays.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: