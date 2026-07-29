Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Friday, July 31, southbound Route 997 (Anthony Highway) traffic will be shifted at the Orchard Road/Tomstown Road (Route 2015) intersection improvement project near Waynesboro Borough in Washington Township, Franklin County.

On Friday, July 31, the temporary traffic signals will be removed and traffic traveling southbound on Route 997 will be shifted onto a temporary roadway at the northern roundabout. The shift is a safety precaution to separate southbound Route 997 traffic from the construction zone.

There will be lane restrictions under flagging while the shift is being implemented. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times.

Orchard Road was closed at the intersection of Route 997 on July 20. A detour is in place using Route 316 (Grant Street), Route 16 (Main Street), and Route 997. The closure is a safety precaution for southbound Route 997 traffic travelling through the construction zone. Access to business and houses along Orchard Road will not be impeded.

This project includes the construction of two new roundabouts on Route 997. The first is located at the intersection of Orchard Road/Tomstown Road (Route 2015) and the second is located just to the north at the future intersection of Route 997 and Washington Township Boulevard.

This project also consists of road widening, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, stormwater management, and new lighting.

Tomstown Road is permanently closed between Route 997 and Washington Township Boulevard. Orchard Road and Washington Township Boulevard may be detoured for short periods during construction.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting, of Bloomsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $6,244,217 project. All work under this project is expected to be completed by August 22, 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: