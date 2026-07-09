Road Work Planned for this Weekend on NB I-81 in Southern Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that road work is planned for this weekend on northbound Interstate 81 in southern Franklin County. This work includes completing barrier on northbound I-81 at the Milnor Road overpass just less than two miles north of the Maryland state line.

Beginning at 7:00 PM tomorrow, Friday, July 10, work will begin to install concrete barrier on northbound I-81 at the Milnor Road overpass. This work is expected to be completed by 6:00 AM Monday, July 13. A right lane restriction will be in place. This may cause delays.

Most of the work at this location will be performed at night. However, the right lane restriction will remain in place through the weekend to allow concrete used in the operation to cure.

The contractor is also expected to begin paving in the southbound direction Friday night. Once the first (binder) layer of paving is completed in 2 to 3 weeks, they will start placing final wearing course.

This work is associated with a resurfacing project which consists of milling, concrete patching, asphalt resurfacing, guiderail updates, signage, and pavement markings on northbound and southbound I-81 from the Maryland State Line to Milepost 6, including ramps located within the project limits.

.Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $17.8 million project. All work is expected to be completed by July 16, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the project location map below: