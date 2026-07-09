Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a pavement repair and resurfacing project is scheduled to begin next week on Route 234 (York Street) and Route 34 (North Main Street) in Biglerville Borough, Adams County.

Weather permitting, prep work will begin on Thursday, July 16. There will be lane restrictions under flagging and periodic traffic stoppages that may last a few minutes.

This project consists of milling, resurfacing, drainage improvements, ADA curb ramps, and other miscellaneous construction.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor for this $1,367,255 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by July 2, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: