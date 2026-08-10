Expect lane restrictions and travel delays from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT Cumberland County highway maintenance crew is scheduled to conduct weekend repair operations on the Interstate 83 bridge over Simpson Ferry Road in New Cumberland Borough, and on the I-83 Third Street overpass in Lemoyne Borough, Cumberland County.

Weather permitting repairs will be conducted on Saturday, August 22, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Initially, there will be a southbound right lane restriction on I-83 over Simpson Ferry Road at the near and far approach. Upon completion, repair work will move to the northbound and southbound left lane of I-83 under the Third Street overpass.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to plan for additional travel time, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: