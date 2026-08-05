Expect right lane restrictions and travel delays during daylight work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded travelers today that bridge inspections are planned for the northbound and southbound Route 222 structures over Cocalico Creek in West Earl and Warwick townships, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting this work will be conducted in the northbound lanes on Tuesday, August 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and in the southbound lanes on Wednesday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be right lane and shoulder restrictions during work hours. Expect travel delays.

Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge using an inspection crane from the highway.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@yahoo.com or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: