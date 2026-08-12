Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming overnight ramp milling and paving operations will close the southbound on and off ramps within the Route 15 interchange with Route 234 in Tyrone Township, Adams County.

Weather permitting, the contractor will work Sunday, August 23, and Monday, August 24, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM:

Southbound Route 15 ramp to Route 234 (Heidlersburg/East Berlin) will be closed for milling and paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using southbound Route 15 to Route 394 (Bus. Route 15/Hunterstown) to northbound Route 15.

Route 234 ramp to southbound Route 15 will be closed for milling and paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using northbound Route 15 to northbound Route 94 (York Springs) to southbound Route 15.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor on this $2,279,314 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-418-5017 or mcrochunis@pa.gov

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Please refer to the project location maps below: