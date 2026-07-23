Expect single-lane restrictions and traffic delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an overnight milling and paving operation will start Sunday, July 26, on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 in southern York County. The project limits extend from the Pennsylvania-Maryland State Line to just prior to Exit 4 for Route 851 and Shrewsbury.

Weather permitting, night work will be conducted in the center of the interstate between the left and right lanes on Sunday, July 26, through Thursday, July 30, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There will be lane restrictions during work hours. Expect traffic delays.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor for this work.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: