Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that nighttime detours in place this week are scheduled to continue next week at a resurfacing project on Route 72 (Quentin Road) and Route 322 in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, and Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County. The detours will be in place for drainage work on southbound Route 72.

Weather permitting, southbound Route 72 will be closed the night of Sunday, August 16, through Thursday night, August 20, from the Route 322 East split to Spring Hill Lane which is the entrance to the Spring Hill Acres development. Closures will be in place nightly from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. No detours will be in place Friday and Saturday nights.

A detour will be in place for southbound Route 72 using Route 117, Pinch Road and Cider Press Road. Westbound Route 322 traffic to southbound Route 72 should continue west to Route 117, then use the southbound Route 72 detour.

The work is weather permitting and may be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

This project consists of base replacement, milling, guiderail updates, drainage replacements, sign and overhead signing replacement, pavement marking updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 72 from the Lancaster County line in West Earl Township, to Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, and also on Route 322 from just north and south of the section of Route 322 that runs concurrently with Route 72 as a four-lane divided highway.

Most of the work will be at night, but some day work may be during the day. There will be single lane restrictions, as well as overnight detours for ramps and roadway sections within the project limits. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the implementation of any detours.

Pennsy Supply Company, Inc., of Harrisburg is the contractor on the $7,009,000 project. All work is expected to be completed by December 3, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov, 717-418-5018

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