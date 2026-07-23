Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that night work is planned for next week on Cameron Street and Interstate 83 in the Harrisburg area, Dauphin County. This work is associated with the first contract of East Shore Section 3 of the I-83 Capital Beltway Project.

Weather permitting, drainage work will be performed on Cameron Street the nights of Sunday July 26, and Monday, July 27. There will be lane restrictions in both directions of Cameron Street between Paxton Street and Sycamore Street from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM both nights.

Then, for the rest of the week and the following week, night work is anticipated on I-83 between South Bridge and Paxton Street. There will be the potential for nightly lane restrictions in either direction of I-83 between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Work next week includes setting beams for the new 19th Street bridge spanning the interstate. This work is expected to be performed the nights of Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29. There will be intermittent rolling stops in either direction of I-83 both nights between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work is part of the first of two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project. This contract includes widening and reconstructing portions of the I-83 roadway, construction of overhead bridges at 29th Street and 19th Street, construction of the new Cameron Street Interchange, removing the 13th Street interchange, and roadway improvements along the Cameron Street, 19th Street and 29th Street corridors.

There may be significant impacts to traffic during the life of this project, including traffic shifts, lane restrictions and road closures/detours. Advance notice will be issued prior to any major traffic impacts.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $154,627,000 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by October 12, 2027.

For more information about the East Shore Section 3 go to Interstate 83 - East Shore Section 3.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the project location map below: