Expect a southbound shoulder restriction during working hours. All three travel lanes will remain open.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection is scheduled Wednesday, July 22, on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. A shoulder restriction will be in place during daylight hours.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed Wednesday, July 22. The southbound I-83 right shoulder will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Three travel lanes and all on/off ramps will remain open to traffic.

Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge using a crane from the roadway.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

# # #

Please refer to the project location map below: