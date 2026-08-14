Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that emergency repairs are planned for next Tuesday on Interstate 81 in southern Franklin County. This work includes guide rail repairs at the southbound I-81 off-ramp at Exit 5 (Route 16), and to right-of-way fencing at the end of the acceleration ramp from northbound Route 11 to northbound I-81 at Exit 3 (Route 11).

Weather permitting, this work will be performed beginning at 8:30 AM Tuesday, August 18. Work will take about four hours to complete. There will be shoulder restrictions at both location while repairs are underway.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is associated with a resurfacing project which consists of milling, concrete patching, asphalt resurfacing, guiderail updates, signage, and pavement markings on northbound and southbound I-81 from the Maryland State Line to Milepost 6, including ramps located within the project limits.

The contractor is expected to complete the mainline paving for this project Tuesday night, weather permitting. The contractor will then place the wearing course on the Exit 1 (Route 163/State Line) and Exit 3 ramps followed by paving mainline shoulders. This work will be performed at night. Lane restrictions will be in place.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $17.8 million project. All work is expected to be completed by July 16, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the project location map below: