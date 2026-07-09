Overnight Closure Planned for Trindle Road (Route 641)

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a nighttime detour is planned for East Trindle Road (Route 641) in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, so a contractor can raise the Navy-owned bridge spanning the road on the east side of the intersection with Trudy Circle.

Weather permitting, East Trindle Road will be closed from 8:00 PM Friday, July 17, to 1:00 PM Saturday, July 18, so the bridge can be permanently raised six inches.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during this operation. However, the road will be closed to thru traffic at the bridge. A detour will be in place using Sheely Lane, Simpson Ferry Road and St. Johns Church Road.

Trudy Circle will remain open but traffic from Trudy Circle to East Trindle Road will be restricted to left turns only.

Subsequent nighttime/weekend closures are anticipated for bridge painting and repairs. Travelers may also encounter daytime traffic shifts, as well. Press releases will be issued prior to any closures.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov, 717-418-5018

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