Inspection is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge inspection work is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, for the Route 849 (Market Street) bridge over the Juniata River in Perry County.

Weather permitting, the contractor will inspect the bridge from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, Wednesday, July 29. During this time, there will be lane restrictions under flagging on the bridge. Delays are expected.

This work is part of a bridge condition assessment for the Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry Improvement Project in Reed Township, Dauphin County, and Penn and Watts townships, Perry County. This project consists of rehabilitation of the Clark’s Ferry bridge and Route 849 (Market Street) bridge along with safety improvements on Route 22/322 from the Clark’s Ferry bridge to slightly north of the US 11/15 Interchange.

Information, including bridge and highway plans, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing Route 22/322 Clark's Ferry Improvements Project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the work location map below: