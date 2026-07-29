King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a traffic shift will occur on Germantown Pike and on Township Line Road on Thursday, August 7, and Friday, August 7, under a $55 million project to improve, widen and reconstruct approximately 1.8 miles of the highway in Norristown and East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Thursday, August 6, a traffic shift will occur on Germantown Pike between Mill Road and Hannah Avenue for ongoing road reconstruction. A single lane of traffic will remain open on Germantown Pike in each direction through the work zone as traffic shifts to the newly constructed side of the road.

Friday, August 7, a traffic shift will occur on Township Line Road between Swede Road and Butchers Lane for reconstruction of the east leg of the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and Township Line Road intersection as well as the full depth reconstruction of the center and westbound lanes between U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and Swede Road. A single lane of traffic will remain open on Township Line Road in each direction through the work zone as traffic shifts to the newly constructed side of road.

If weather forces the postponement of these operations, the work will be rescheduled for the week of August 10.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

This project is a critical part of a comprehensive, multi-phase program to reconstruct, widen and improve travel on a 9.1-mile section of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and selected intersections between Johnson Highway in Norristown and Route 309 in Montgomery Township.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 202 Improvement Program in Montgomery County, visit the U.S. 202 Section 600 Improvements webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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