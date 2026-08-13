Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that traffic camera repair will occur at night next week on southbound I-95 near in Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Sunday, August 16, through Thursday, August 20, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Washington Avenue and Tasker Street underpasses.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is being done as part of PennDOT’s I-95 Section GR8 project to install and update Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment across regional highways.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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