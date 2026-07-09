Steel Repair Scheduled Monday on Front Street in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that steel repair will occur next week on Front Street in South Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 13, from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, lane closures will be in place on Front Street between Oregon Avenue and the I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) overpass.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The scheduled is weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

# # #