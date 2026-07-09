Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that sheet pile installation will occur at night next week on northbound I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia under the $355.3 million I-95/BR3 project to widen and reconstruct northbound I-95 between Wheatsheaf Lane to just north of Margaret Street.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a lane closure is planned on I-95 North between the Castor Avenue and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

To learn more about this project and PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction and improvement program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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