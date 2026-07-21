King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that roadway and utility construction will close Ridge Pike next week under a $26.2 million project to improve travel and safety through the Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, Ridge Pike will be closed and detoured between Pechins Mill Road and Crosskeys Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Germantown Pike and Evansburg Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because significant backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will relocate the Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection with a new signalized intersection 1,300 feet east of the existing intersection. A new Germantown Pike connector road will be installed between Germantown Pike and Ridge Pike. The Germantown Pike connector road will also extend southwest to Pechins Mill Road.

In addition, a roundabout will be installed on the northern end of the new Germantown Pike connector road. River Road will also extend and connect to Germantown Pike via the new roundabout. Other work includes widening Ridge Pike, installing turn lanes at the new Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection, and stormwater drainage improvements.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, please visit the Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike Intersection Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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