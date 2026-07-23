King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing and road reconstruction operations are scheduled next week on U.S. 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, and North Coventry Township, Chester County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, July 27, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, rolling lane closures will be in place on U.S. 422 in both directions between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Stowe interchanges for line striping.

Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between the Limerick/Linfield and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges for road reconstruction.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Resurfacing work between the Route 100 and Stowe interchanges has been added to PennDOT’s $83.6 million project to reconstruct and improve approximately 2.1 miles of the expressway and replace bridges between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 422 reconstruction program, visit the U.S. 422 projects page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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