King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites citizens to attend one of two public meetings to learn more about a proposed project to improve travel and safety along Concord Road by installing two roundabouts at the McDonald Boulevard and Sunfield Drive intersections in Chester Township, Delaware County.

A virtual public meeting for the Concord Road Intersections Improvements Project will be held:

Date: August 27, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Platform/Link: Microsoft Teams Town Hall link

An in-person open house plans display for the Concord Road Intersection Improvements Project will be held:

Date: September 1, 2026

Time: 5:30-7:30 PM

Location: Chester Township Building at 1150 Engle Street, Chester, PA 19013

The purpose of the public meetings is to update the community on the proposed improvement project and to gather comments and feedback on proposed design concepts. The meeting will be conducted as an Open House where attendees will have the opportunity to circulate among the subject displays to gather information and discuss the different facets of the project with PennDOT's design team. Pre-registration is not required.

The public may also view the plans and find more information on the project by visiting the Concord Road Intersections Improvements Project webpage.

Those unable to access the information online may provide feedback using the online comment form or by contacting PennDOT Consultant Project Manager Ed Reagle at c-edreagle@pa.gov or 610-757-1884.

The in-person meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ed Reagle, PennDOT Consultant Project Manager at c-edreagle@pa.gov or 610-757-1884.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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