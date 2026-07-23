King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacement will occur on Friendship Church Road in Highland Township, Chester County, beginning on Tuesday, July 28.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, July 28, through Friday, July 31, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure will be in place on Friendship Church Road between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Gum Tree Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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