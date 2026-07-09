King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that major construction has been completed on a $2.9 million project to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes through the U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Route 926 (Street Road) Intersection in Thornbury and Westtown townships, Chester County.

While major construction has been completed, drivers may encounter periodic single lane closures through August to allow PennDOT’s contractor to perform final construction activities.

Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor installed a new southbound right-turn deceleration lane on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) at the Route 926 (Street Road) Intersection. An additional eastbound left-turn lane was installed on Route 926 (Street Road), creating a double left-turn configuration along the eastbound approach to the intersection with U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike).

Pedestrian and bicycle intersection improvements include physical upgrades such as high-visibility crosswalks, ADA ramps, and pedestrian landings, as well signal equipment upgrades such as pedestrian push buttons, countdown signal heads, and lighting.

For more information, visit the U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Route 926 (Street Road) Intersection Project webpage.

Road-Con, Inc., of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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