King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that major construction has been completed on an $11.1 million project to improve travel and safety on Langhorne-Yardley Road through the Bridgetown Pike and Woodbourne Road intersections in Middletown Township, Bucks County.

While major construction has been completed, drivers may encounter periodic single lane closures over the next several weeks to allow PennDOT’s contractor to perform final construction activities.

Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor constructed a new single-lane roundabout at Langhorne-Yardley Road and Bridgetown Pike. The roundabout was reopened on Friday, August 15, 2025. Work also included realigning the roadway; installing upgraded traffic signals, stormwater management, ADA curb ramps, signage, and lighting; performing resurfacing operations; and improving mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Improvements on Langhorne-Yardley Road and its intersection with Woodbourne Road included realigning the northern leg of Woodbourne Road and constructing auxiliary turn lanes on all four approaches. The eastern leg of Woodbourne Road was also widened to allow for a left turn lane on Langhorne-Yardley Road approaching Erica Drive.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia, was the general contractor on this project, which was financed with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

For more information on the project, including pedestrian and bicyclist improvements, visit the Langhorne-Yardley Road Intersection Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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