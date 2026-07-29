King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that major construction has been completed on the $10.4 million project to widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) from the Kennett Oxford Bypass to Greenwood Road in Kennett and East Marlborough townships, Chester County.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor constructed a third travel lane on sections of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in each direction and used existing shoulders and right turn lanes to create a third lane for the rest of the corridor. In addition, the contractor milled and overlayed U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike); built sidewalks along the north side of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) from Schoolhouse Road to the Longwood Village Shopping Center entrance; eliminated the left turn movement from Orchard Avenue onto U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike); installed two new Dynamic Message Signs; and upgraded five signalized intersections within the corridor.

While major construction has been completed, drivers can expect to encounter periodic short-term lane closures on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) through August for minor construction activities.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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