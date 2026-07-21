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    PennDOT, PA State Police, City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department, Bicycle Coalition, Focus on Aggressive Driving Coordinated Enforcement

    July 21, 2026

    Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today joined safety partners and local officials to urge safe driving as part of a statewide aggressive driving enforcement wave.

    Hosted by PSP Troop K headquarters, the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department, and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia joined the effort to reduce aggressive driving crashes, fatalities, and injuries on Pennsylvania roads.

    A coordinated enforcement day is scheduled on Friday, July 24, along U.S. 1 in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to emphasize the importance of safe driving.

    "Safe roadways are a shared effort," said PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi. "PennDOT encourages everyone to take care by slowing down, buckling up, and steering clear of distractions and impaired driving. Remember, staying calm and courteous on the road makes a big difference for everyone."

    According to 2025 PennDOT crash data, there were 2,190 aggressive driving crashes, resulting in 37 fatalities and 114 suspected serious injuries in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Aggressive driving crashes involve at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash. Factors include, but are not limited to, running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions.

    "The City of Philadelphia is committed to making our streets safer for everyone, and aggressive driving puts that goal at risk," said City of Philadelphia Transportation and Infrastructure Deputy Managing Director Michael A. Carroll. "Automated speed enforcement cameras are an effective tool in our Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic deaths. The results speak for themselves: fatalities on Roosevelt Boulevard have dropped 40% since cameras were installed. We're building on this success with new enforcement on Broad Street and Pennsylvania's Route 13."

    "The Pennsylvania State Police is dedicated to enforcing laws against aggressive and distracted driving to help reduce crashes and save lives," said PSP Lieutenant Thomas Falcon. "Troopers will focus on drivers who are speeding, tailgating, failing to use turn signals, and engaging in distracted driving. The Pennsylvania State Police is collaborating with law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure the success of this initiative."

    The coordinated enforcement is part of an aggressive driving initiative that runs through August 16. This initiative focuses on heavy-truck violations, pedestrian safety, red-light running, speeding, and tailgating. This targeted enforcement aims to reduce aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways throughout the Philadelphia region. Drivers who engage in other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes, will also face citations.

    "Aggressive driving is not an accident. It is a choice, and in Philadelphia, it is a crisis. A record share of people killed by aggressive drivers fall on pedestrians and cyclists," said the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Lana Harshaw. "We cannot afford to treat this as background noise. The Bicycle Coalition is calling on the city and state to invest in infrastructure, enforcement, and policy changes that will make Philadelphia's streets safe for everyone, not just those inside a car."

    PSP, along with more than 80 municipal agencies, will use strategies such as traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrols to identify and cite aggressive drivers.

    The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania's Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT's investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

    If you encounter an aggressive driver, PennDOT offers these tips:

    • Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.
    • Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.
    • Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.
    • Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.
    • Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.
    • You or a passenger may call the police. But if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.

    To learn more about PennDOT's highway safety efforts, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety

    PennDOT's media resources web page offers social media-sized graphics for numerous transportation-related campaigns, including safety topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

    Editor's Note: The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will participate in the current aggressive driving mobilization:

    Bucks County:

    Bedminster Township

    Bensalem Township

    Bristol Borough

    Bristol Township

    Buckingham Township

    Doylestown Township

    Falls Township

    Hilltown Township

    Lower Southampton Township

    Middletown Township

    Morrisville Borough

    New Britain Township

    New Hope Borough

    Newtown Borough

    Newtown Township

    Northampton Township

    Penndel Borough

    Pennridge Regional

    Quakertown Borough

    Richland Township

    Solebury Township

    Tinicum Township

    Upper Southampton Township

    Warrington Township

    Warwick Township

    Yardley Borough

    Chester County:

    Downingtown Borough

    East Coventry Township

    East Pikeland Township

    East Whiteland Township

    Honey Brook Borough

    Kennett Township

    North Coventry Township

    South Chester County Regional

    Tredyffrin Township

    West Brandywine Township

    West Caln Township

    West Chester Borough

    West Goshen Township

    West Whiteland Township

    Willistown Township

    Delaware County:

    Clifton Heights Borough

    East Lansdowne Borough

    Haverford Township

    Lansdowne Borough

    Marple Township

    Milbourne Borough

    Newtown Township

    Radnor Township

    Springfield Township

    Upland Borough

    Upper Darby Township

    Yeadon Borough

    Montgomery County:

    Abington Township

    Bridgeport Borough

    Cheltenham Township

    Collegeville Borough

    Conshohocken Borough

    Douglas Township

    East Norriton Township

    Franconia Township

    Hatfield Township

    Jenkintown Borough

    Limerick Township

    Lower Frederick Township
    Lower Gwynedd Township

    Lower Merion Township

    Lower Moreland Township

    Lower Pottsgrove Township

    Lower Providence Township

    Lower Salford Township

    Marlborough Township

    Montgomery Township

    New Hanover Township

    Norristown Borough

    Plymouth Township

    Pottstown Borough

    Springfield Township

    Towamencin Township

    Upper Dublin Township

    Upper Gwynedd Township

    Upper Merion Township

    Upper Moreland Township

    Upper Pottsgrove Township

    Upper Providence Township

    West Conshohocken Township

    West Norriton Township

    Whitpain Township

    Philadelphia County:

    City of Philadelphia

    MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, krysjohnso@pa.gov

     

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