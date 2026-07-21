Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today joined safety partners and local officials to urge safe driving as part of a statewide aggressive driving enforcement wave.
Hosted by PSP Troop K headquarters, the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department, and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia joined the effort to reduce aggressive driving crashes, fatalities, and injuries on Pennsylvania roads.
A coordinated enforcement day is scheduled on Friday, July 24, along U.S. 1 in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to emphasize the importance of safe driving.
"Safe roadways are a shared effort," said PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi. "PennDOT encourages everyone to take care by slowing down, buckling up, and steering clear of distractions and impaired driving. Remember, staying calm and courteous on the road makes a big difference for everyone."
According to 2025 PennDOT crash data, there were 2,190 aggressive driving crashes, resulting in 37 fatalities and 114 suspected serious injuries in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Aggressive driving crashes involve at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash. Factors include, but are not limited to, running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions.
"The City of Philadelphia is committed to making our streets safer for everyone, and aggressive driving puts that goal at risk," said City of Philadelphia Transportation and Infrastructure Deputy Managing Director Michael A. Carroll. "Automated speed enforcement cameras are an effective tool in our Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic deaths. The results speak for themselves: fatalities on Roosevelt Boulevard have dropped 40% since cameras were installed. We're building on this success with new enforcement on Broad Street and Pennsylvania's Route 13."
"The Pennsylvania State Police is dedicated to enforcing laws against aggressive and distracted driving to help reduce crashes and save lives," said PSP Lieutenant Thomas Falcon. "Troopers will focus on drivers who are speeding, tailgating, failing to use turn signals, and engaging in distracted driving. The Pennsylvania State Police is collaborating with law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure the success of this initiative."
The coordinated enforcement is part of an aggressive driving initiative that runs through August 16. This initiative focuses on heavy-truck violations, pedestrian safety, red-light running, speeding, and tailgating. This targeted enforcement aims to reduce aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways throughout the Philadelphia region. Drivers who engage in other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes, will also face citations.
"Aggressive driving is not an accident. It is a choice, and in Philadelphia, it is a crisis. A record share of people killed by aggressive drivers fall on pedestrians and cyclists," said the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Lana Harshaw. "We cannot afford to treat this as background noise. The Bicycle Coalition is calling on the city and state to invest in infrastructure, enforcement, and policy changes that will make Philadelphia's streets safe for everyone, not just those inside a car."
PSP, along with more than 80 municipal agencies, will use strategies such as traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrols to identify and cite aggressive drivers.
The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania's Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT's investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
If you encounter an aggressive driver, PennDOT offers these tips:
- Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.
- Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.
- Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.
- Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.
- Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.
- You or a passenger may call the police. But if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.
To learn more about PennDOT's highway safety efforts, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.
PennDOT's media resources web page offers social media-sized graphics for numerous transportation-related campaigns, including safety topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.
Editor's Note: The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will participate in the current aggressive driving mobilization:
Bucks County:
Bedminster Township
Bensalem Township
Bristol Borough
Bristol Township
Buckingham Township
Doylestown Township
Falls Township
Hilltown Township
Lower Southampton Township
Middletown Township
Morrisville Borough
New Britain Township
New Hope Borough
Newtown Borough
Newtown Township
Northampton Township
Penndel Borough
Pennridge Regional
Quakertown Borough
Richland Township
Solebury Township
Tinicum Township
Upper Southampton Township
Warrington Township
Warwick Township
Yardley Borough
Chester County:
Downingtown Borough
East Coventry Township
East Pikeland Township
East Whiteland Township
Honey Brook Borough
Kennett Township
North Coventry Township
South Chester County Regional
Tredyffrin Township
West Brandywine Township
West Caln Township
West Chester Borough
West Goshen Township
West Whiteland Township
Willistown Township
Delaware County:
Clifton Heights Borough
East Lansdowne Borough
Haverford Township
Lansdowne Borough
Marple Township
Milbourne Borough
Newtown Township
Radnor Township
Springfield Township
Upland Borough
Upper Darby Township
Yeadon Borough
Montgomery County:
Abington Township
Bridgeport Borough
Cheltenham Township
Collegeville Borough
Conshohocken Borough
Douglas Township
East Norriton Township
Franconia Township
Hatfield Township
Jenkintown Borough
Limerick Township
Lower Frederick Township
Lower Gwynedd Township
Lower Merion Township
Lower Moreland Township
Lower Pottsgrove Township
Lower Providence Township
Lower Salford Township
Marlborough Township
Montgomery Township
New Hanover Township
Norristown Borough
Plymouth Township
Pottstown Borough
Springfield Township
Towamencin Township
Upper Dublin Township
Upper Gwynedd Township
Upper Merion Township
Upper Moreland Township
Upper Pottsgrove Township
Upper Providence Township
West Conshohocken Township
West Norriton Township
Whitpain Township
Philadelphia County:
City of Philadelphia
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, krysjohnso@pa.gov
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