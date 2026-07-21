Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today joined safety partners and local officials to urge safe driving as part of a statewide aggressive driving enforcement wave.

Hosted by PSP Troop K headquarters, the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department, and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia joined the effort to reduce aggressive driving crashes, fatalities, and injuries on Pennsylvania roads.

A coordinated enforcement day is scheduled on Friday, July 24, along U.S. 1 in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to emphasize the importance of safe driving.

"Safe roadways are a shared effort," said PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi. "PennDOT encourages everyone to take care by slowing down, buckling up, and steering clear of distractions and impaired driving. Remember, staying calm and courteous on the road makes a big difference for everyone."

According to 2025 PennDOT crash data, there were 2,190 aggressive driving crashes, resulting in 37 fatalities and 114 suspected serious injuries in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Aggressive driving crashes involve at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash. Factors include, but are not limited to, running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions.

"The City of Philadelphia is committed to making our streets safer for everyone, and aggressive driving puts that goal at risk," said City of Philadelphia Transportation and Infrastructure Deputy Managing Director Michael A. Carroll. "Automated speed enforcement cameras are an effective tool in our Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic deaths. The results speak for themselves: fatalities on Roosevelt Boulevard have dropped 40% since cameras were installed. We're building on this success with new enforcement on Broad Street and Pennsylvania's Route 13."

"The Pennsylvania State Police is dedicated to enforcing laws against aggressive and distracted driving to help reduce crashes and save lives," said PSP Lieutenant Thomas Falcon. "Troopers will focus on drivers who are speeding, tailgating, failing to use turn signals, and engaging in distracted driving. The Pennsylvania State Police is collaborating with law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure the success of this initiative."

The coordinated enforcement is part of an aggressive driving initiative that runs through August 16. This initiative focuses on heavy-truck violations, pedestrian safety, red-light running, speeding, and tailgating. This targeted enforcement aims to reduce aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways throughout the Philadelphia region. Drivers who engage in other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes, will also face citations.

"Aggressive driving is not an accident. It is a choice, and in Philadelphia, it is a crisis. A record share of people killed by aggressive drivers fall on pedestrians and cyclists," said the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Lana Harshaw. "We cannot afford to treat this as background noise. The Bicycle Coalition is calling on the city and state to invest in infrastructure, enforcement, and policy changes that will make Philadelphia's streets safe for everyone, not just those inside a car."

PSP, along with more than 80 municipal agencies, will use strategies such as traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrols to identify and cite aggressive drivers.

The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania's Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT's investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

If you encounter an aggressive driver, PennDOT offers these tips:

Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.

Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.

Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.

You or a passenger may call the police. But if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.

To learn more about PennDOT's highway safety efforts, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.

PennDOT's media resources web page offers social media-sized graphics for numerous transportation-related campaigns, including safety topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

Editor's Note: The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will participate in the current aggressive driving mobilization:

Bucks County:

Bedminster Township

Bensalem Township

Bristol Borough

Bristol Township

Buckingham Township

Doylestown Township

Falls Township

Hilltown Township

Lower Southampton Township

Middletown Township

Morrisville Borough

New Britain Township

New Hope Borough

Newtown Borough

Newtown Township

Northampton Township

Penndel Borough

Pennridge Regional

Quakertown Borough

Richland Township

Solebury Township

Tinicum Township

Upper Southampton Township

Warrington Township

Warwick Township

Yardley Borough

Chester County:

Downingtown Borough

East Coventry Township

East Pikeland Township

East Whiteland Township

Honey Brook Borough

Kennett Township

North Coventry Township

South Chester County Regional

Tredyffrin Township

West Brandywine Township

West Caln Township

West Chester Borough

West Goshen Township

West Whiteland Township

Willistown Township

Delaware County:

Clifton Heights Borough

East Lansdowne Borough

Haverford Township

Lansdowne Borough

Marple Township

Milbourne Borough

Newtown Township

Radnor Township

Springfield Township

Upland Borough

Upper Darby Township

Yeadon Borough

Montgomery County:

Abington Township

Bridgeport Borough

Cheltenham Township

Collegeville Borough

Conshohocken Borough

Douglas Township

East Norriton Township

Franconia Township

Hatfield Township

Jenkintown Borough

Limerick Township

Lower Frederick Township

Lower Gwynedd Township

Lower Merion Township

Lower Moreland Township

Lower Pottsgrove Township

Lower Providence Township

Lower Salford Township

Marlborough Township

Montgomery Township

New Hanover Township

Norristown Borough

Plymouth Township

Pottstown Borough

Springfield Township

Towamencin Township

Upper Dublin Township

Upper Gwynedd Township

Upper Merion Township

Upper Moreland Township

Upper Pottsgrove Township

Upper Providence Township

West Conshohocken Township

West Norriton Township

Whitpain Township

Philadelphia County:

City of Philadelphia

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, krysjohnso@pa.gov

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