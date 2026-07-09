King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy is scheduled to perform utility restoration on State Street in Newtown Borough, Newtown Township, Bucks County, beginning Friday, July 17.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Friday, July 17, through Friday, July 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, State Street will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 332 (Newtown Bypass) and Centre Avenue. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 332 (Newtown Bypass), Sycamore Street, and Centre Avenue.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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