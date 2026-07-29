King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will perform road construction on sections of State Street and Main Street in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County, beginning on Tuesday, August 4.

Drivers are advised that State Street and Main Street will be closed and detoured one section at a time, beginning Tuesday, August 4, through Friday, December 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM at the following locations:

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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