King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that PECO utility repair has closed a section of Route 73 (Big Road) following a crash earlier today in Upper Frederick Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 17, Route 73 (Big Road) will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Route 663 (Layfield Road). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 29 (Gravel Pike/Main Street) and Route 663 (Pottstown Avenue/Layfield Road).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

The road will remain closed until repairs are complete and the highway is safe to reopen.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #