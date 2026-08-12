King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pavement repair will close Fretz Valley Road/Creamery Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, Bucks County, beginning on Monday, August 17.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 17, through Friday, September 4, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Fretz Valley Road/Creamery Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 113 (Bedminster Road) and Durham Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Route 611 (Easton Road), and Durham Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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