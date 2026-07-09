King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pavement preservation and pavement marking will continue next week on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville Downingtown Bypass) under a $9.3 million project to improve travel and safety through this corridor in the City of Coatesville and Caln, Sadsbury, Valley, and West Caln townships, Chester County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Sunday, July 12, through Thursday, July 16, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville Downingtown Bypass) between Bailey Road Overpass and Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will maintain and extend the useful life of the existing pavement of the western section of the Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass (U.S. 30) through milling, base repairs, applying bituminous overlay, reinstalling edge-line rumble strips, and reapplying pavement markings.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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