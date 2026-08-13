Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a new traffic pattern will be established next week for northbound Interstate 95 drivers under the final phase of the $267.9 million I-95 Section BS2 project to reconstruct the viaduct over Bridge and Tacony streets along with the adjacent sections of the interstate, improve the interchange, and enhance traffic movement and safety on surface streets at the interchange in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are reminded that beginning at 8:00 PM Friday, August 21, the ramp from Bridge Street to northbound I-95 will permanently close ahead of the start of construction of a new on-ramp to northbound I-95 from Tacony Street and the Delaware Avenue extension. The new ramp is expected to open in late 2027.

During the ramp closure, drivers will be directed to travel north on Tacony Street to the Milnor Street on-ramp at the Cottman Avenue Interchange.

In addition to the ramp closure, a traffic shift will occur the same night, Friday, August 21, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, to move northbound I-95 drivers onto the newly reconstructed southbound lanes as northbound reconstruction at the Bridge Street Interchange gets underway.

If weather forces the cancellation of these operations, the ramp closure and traffic shift will be rescheduled for the week of August 24.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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