King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling operations will take place on Ashbourne Road/Montgomery Avenue/Central Avenue in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, August 11, through Friday, August 14, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Ashbourne Road/Montgomery Avenue/Central Avenue between Washington Lane and Route 73 (Cottman Avenue).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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