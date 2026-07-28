King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and paving will continue on U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass), beginning on Monday, August 10, under the $6.8 million project to provide long-term sinkhole remediation on the highway in West Whiteland and East Caln townships, Chester County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when driving through the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will perform permanent repairs to sinkholes at two locations on U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) between Business U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Clover Mill Road.

As part of the remediation, crews will utilize a limited mobility grouting program, which will involve drilling a series of holes through the pavement in a “grid” pattern. Pressurized grout will be injected into the drilled holes to fill subsurface voids beneath the roadway. The filling of subsurface voids will help stabilize the ground beneath the pavement and will reduce the risk of future sinkholes.

Additional work under this project includes pavement reconstruction, drainage pipe replacement and stabilization of roadside swales.

Road-Con of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, please visit the U.S. 30 Sinkhole Remediation Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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