King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and paving operations will close two I-476 ramps in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, under a $63.7 million project to resurface, repair and improve nearly 17 miles of the interstate, the associated on-and-off ramps and bridges in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from northbound I-476 to westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed and detoured in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County for milling and paving. Drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour route.

Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to southbound I-476 will be closed and detoured in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County for milling and paving. Drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour route.

Travelers are also reminded that weeknight lane closures from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM will continue through early September on sections of northbound and southbound I-476 between the I-76 and I-95 interchanges in Montgomery and Delaware counties.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill and overlay I-476 travel lanes and shoulders in both directions; perform repairs on 49 structures; improve 21 stormwater management basins to address existing rock slope stabilization issues; repair existing sound walls; replace inlets at select locations; and install new pavement markings, delineators, rumble strips, signage, and guiderail.

The purpose of this project is to extend the design life and improve ride quality and safety of the interstate and improve the current condition of roadside elements such as stormwater basins, drainage inlets, slope stabilization, guiderail and signs that are in poor condition.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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