King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that emergency shoulder repair has closed Marienstein Road/Bridgeton Hill Road in Bridgeton Township, Bucks County. The road was closed to traffic earlier today.

Drivers are advised that Marienstein Road/Bridgeton Hill Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Route 32 (River Road) through at least Friday, August 21.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 611 (Easton Road) and Route 32 (River Road).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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