Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will resume on Thursday, July 16, on the $261.5 million project to rehabilitate the Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge and nine approach structures in Southwest Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions for work zone setup activities and line striping:

Thursday, July 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on I-95 in both directions between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611).

Friday, July 17, from 9:00 PM to 8:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place followed by a double lane closure from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, on northbound I-95 between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611).

Saturday, July 18, from 9:00 PM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place followed by a double lane closure from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning on southbound I-95 between Broad Street (Route 611) and Enterprise Avenue.

If scheduled work is postponed or delayed, the same restrictions may be in place on Saturday (northbound) and Sunday (southbound).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Following the weekend work, crews will complete placement of construction barrier to establish protected work areas in both directions. During this work and throughout Stage 1 construction, periodic lane restrictions may be in place in either or both directions weeknights from 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM the following morning, and weekends from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

The northbound work zone will move three lanes to the right to allow work on the vacated left lane and shoulder. The southbound work zone will move three lanes to the left to allow work on the vacated right lane and shoulder.

Under this project, the main 5,183-foot, double-decked I-95 Girard Point Bridge and nine approach structures between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) will be repaired.

Improvements include:

Rehabilitating the bridge deck, including the application of a Latex Modified Concrete (LMC) overlay, and improving the decks’ expansion joints.

Replacing the bridge parapets (barriers).

Rehabilitating and painting select areas of steel superstructure.

Rehabilitating substructure concrete.

Replacing and improving the bridge’s lighting and drainage systems.

Installing protection and scour remediation for the main Girard Point Bridge pier in the Schuylkill River.

Upgrading Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) on I-95.

South State Inc. of Bridgeton, NJ, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project.

The project is financed with 90 percent federal and 10 percent state funds and is part of PennDOT’s Bridge Preservation Program to ensure the structural integrity and rideability of Pennsylvania’s bridges.

For more information, visit the Girard Point Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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