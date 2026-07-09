Conduit Installation Planned Next Week on Four State Highways in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that conduit and utility cable installations will occur on five state highways including I-476, under a $10.4 million project to install and integrate Variable Speed Limit (VSL) and Queue Warning (QW) systems to better manage congestion and improve traffic safety operations on approximately 14.5 miles of I-476 in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays may occur.

Under this project, PennDOT will construct the necessary Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) conduits, queue detectors, variable speed limit signage, dynamic message signs, and the technological systems necessary to operate the system from PennDOT’s new Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC).

The VSL systems on I-476 will display regulatory speed limits that can change based on real-time expressway, traffic, and weather conditions to improve traffic flow and safety by warning drivers of changing travel conditions.

The installation of the QW systems will provide real-time displays of electronic warning messages to alert motorists of significant slowdowns ahead to reduce sudden stopping and the potential for rear-end crashes. These new devices will operate in conjunction with the existing ITS components in place on I-476 in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Kuharchik Construction Inc., of Exeter, Pa., is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the I-476 Variable Speed Limit project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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